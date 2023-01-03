Man dies and two hurt in Staffordshire crash
- Published
A man has died and two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it happened on Ashbourne Road in Winkhill, Staffordshire, during the early hours.
It said the fire service had been able to free a man from the car he was driving, but he died at the scene.
A woman and a teenage girl in the other car were taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.