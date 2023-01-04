Family appeal over crash death of retired Rugeley teacher
The family of a retired teacher said her "life was cruelly taken from her by a hit-and-run driver" and urged witnesses to come forward to police.
Joan Hill, 73, from Rugeley, died after a stolen Ford Kuga hit the Peugeot she was in on New Year's Day, police said.
Staffordshire Police said two males left the Kuga, got into a nearby Ford Focus and made off from the scene.
Prior to the crash on the A5, officers in an unmarked police car had been aware of the "suspicious" Ford Focus.
The force said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of police contact with the Focus and Kuga.
The Focus was reported stolen from the Tipton area last month and had been linked to a recent business burglary and attempted thefts, police said.
The Kuga was stolen from the Telford area earlier on 1 January.
Mrs Hill died at the scene of the collision near Longford Island at about 16:10 GMT.
Paying tribute, her family said in a statement: "A retired primary school teacher, with a very active life, Joan will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Terry, her loving son Matt, her grandchildren, brother, wider family and friends.
"As a family, we would like to personally request that anyone with information on what happened should come forward and report it to the police."
Officers said the stolen Ford Kuga "overtook the Focus and in doing so, the Kuga collided with the victim's car".
After the two males jumped into the Focus, officers followed the vehicle until the A462 Warstone Road in Shareshill, where it made off.
The car was later found burned out in the Walsall area.
Det Insp Ian Pickstock said it was a "horrendous collision" and re-appealed for information.
"It is tragic that Joan lost her life in such circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies remain with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
"I understand the community is concerned about what happened and we are doing all we can to identify those responsible."
