'Wonderful father' named as Staffordshire fatal crash victim

Guy RedfernFamily
Guy Redfern died in a two-vehicle crash on 2 January

Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful father" who died following a two-car crash.

Guy Redfern, 45, from Waterhouses, Staffordshire, died after the blue Mini he was driving crashed with a red Fiat on Ashbourne Road in Winkhill.

His family said they were "devastated by the tragic loss of his life".

"He was a wonderful father and much-loved son, brother and husband and he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends," they said.

Officers were continuing to support them, said Staffordshire Police.

A woman in her 50s and a 17-year-old girl in the Fiat were taken to hospital for further assessment.

Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash, which happened at about 18:30 GMT on 2 January, are asked to contact the force.

