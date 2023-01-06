Rugeley man arrested after class A drugs seized
- Published
A man has been arrested after police seized a large haul of class A drugs.
Officers discovered them after stopping a Ford Fiesta on Sandy Lane, Rugeley on Thursday at about 17:15 GMT.
A stash of cocaine and other class A drugs - believed to have a street value of £7,000 - was then found at a property near Hednesford Road.
The 47-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug.
About £11,000 in cash was also discovered during the raid.
The man has since been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue, Staffordshire Police said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.