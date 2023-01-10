Charity appeal for donations to replace therapy horse
A charity that helps children with disabilities is appealing for donations to buy a new horse, following the death of one of its therapy animals.
The Welsh Cob named Sam died after developing colic in October.
Parklands Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) said he had an "enormous impact" on those with whom he had worked.
The charity, based near Middleton in Staffordshire, wants to raise £10,000 to buy and train a replacement.
Alison Ramseier, who runs Parklands RDA, said Sam had for the past six years supported children and young people with autism, Down's syndrome and mental health conditions.
"Sam was an amazing horse and loved by all - he has taken nervous novices to strong independent riders," she said.
"He helped young people with mental health conditions through their recovery."
One rider, Josh Hoskins, who has Down's syndrome, had a special bond with the horse, Ms Ramseier said, adding: "Sam was everything to Josh.
"He was his best friend, his therapy horse, his mentor and so much more."