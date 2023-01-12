Plans to make disused Stafford land into nature haven
A disused patch of land behind a primary school could be transformed into a haven for people and wildlife.
Staffordshire Wildlife Trust said land behind Doxey Primary in Stafford had previously been a "hub of community activity".
It has asked people to share their ideas for the space which is a gateway into the Doxey Marshes, the home of more than 200 species of birds.
A public meeting is to take place at the school at 15:30 GMT on 18 January.
The meeting is part of the trust's Nextdoor Nature programme which works to empower communities to revitalise green spaces and enjoy nature.
Chris Shirley, Doxey parish councillor, said: "This is the last piece of recreational ground left in Doxey for residents of the wider, diverse community to be able to enjoy safely.
"Many football games were played on this ground and enjoyed by all ages for many years."
Mr Shirley added the project, funded by the National Lottery, provided a chance for the communities of Doxey "to take ownership of this area and have a very strong presence and input to its development".
He said the borough council and project workers were supporting a number of organisations to come together to help "breathe new life" into the land.