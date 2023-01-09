Road closed after machinery lands on building in Stoke-on-Trent
A main road has been closed after a piling rig fell into a building in Stoke-on-Trent.
The A52 Glebe Street has been closed due to the public safety hazard, said Staffordshire Fire Service.
No-one was hurt in the incident. The road is also set to be closed in both directions on Tuesday.
It happened in the Goods Yard area which is seeing one of the city's major levelling up projects, a £60m scheme bringing homes and businesses.
The rig is due to be recovered on Tuesday morning, the fire service added.
The city council said the road would be closed overnight and on Tuesday for the highway and other associated structures to be checked.
"This is along the section from the bridge over the A500 to the traffic lights in front of the civic centre," a spokesperson added.
Staffordshire Police said its officers also attended the scene after being alerted just before 12:10 GMT.
"On arrival, officers found a piling rig had fallen into a nearby building," the force said.
"We are encouraging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area and look for alternative routes."
