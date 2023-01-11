Cost of living: 'I was left with 60p in my bank account'
A mother-of-one who was down to her last 60p has advocated seeking help in the cost-of-living crisis rather than simply suffering the hardship.
Jacqui Griggs, who lives in Staffordshire with her one-year-old daughter, fell into debt after leaving her job in the RAF.
"I was left with nothing," she said.
But she reached out to armed forces charity SSAFA which assigned her a case worker to help.
The organisation, which has a local office in Newcastle-under-Lyme, provided her with an emergency food parcel and put her in touch with another charity that helps people to consolidate their debts.
Ms Griggs said SSAFA helped her take charge of her situation and helped her get back on her feet.
She was aware of the charity, she explained, having previously volunteered with it while serving in the RAF.
Remembering how her problems emerged, she said: "I did everything I usually do, paid for the heating, electricity and the debt payments [but] I was left with 60p, and in floods of tears.
"Instead of feeling sad and sorry for myself, I was like 'I need to get this sorted, I need to get through this so we can see better times'," she explained.
"It was more to do with 'how can I make things better for my daughter? I need to make sure that we're ok, we're safe and we're fed'."
She added: "Everyone is going through [the cost-of-living crisis] and it's not talked about enough, but just speaking to someone takes such a weight off you and makes you feel better."