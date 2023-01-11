Murder probe after death of woman in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Stoke-on-Trent.
Police were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service at 13:55 GMT on Monday to reports of a death on Steeple Way.
A 78-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed.
The woman's family had been told and were being supported by specialist officers, Staffordshire Police said.
