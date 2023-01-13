Hednesford care home put in special measures over failings
A care home has been placed in special measures after inspectors said they found widespread shortfalls in how it was being run.
Marquis Court Care Home, in Hednesford, near Cannock, Staffordshire, was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The regulator said it found failings including a lack of staff and significant leadership issues.
The home said it would not comment on the report.
The site can accommodate up to 52 adults. At the time of the latest inspection in November and December, it was caring for 26, some with dementia.
The service was rated as "requires improvement" for the previous nine inspections, the CQC said.
In the latest examination, the watchdog said it found there were not enough staff to meet residents' basic care needs, with some people not getting support until midday or later.
Inspectors also found some residents only had one shower a week due to the lack of staff, doors being left open to rooms containing harmful substances, and workers using disrespectful language about people's needs.
The service was not well managed and little to no progress was made against previous breaches in regulation, Amanda Lyndon, from the CQC, said.
"We will continue to monitor the service closely to ensure people are safe and improvements have been made and embedded," she added.
"If we are not assured people are receiving safe care, we will not hesitate to take further action."
The CQC said being placed into special measures meant the home would be closely monitored and re-inspected to check on progress.
