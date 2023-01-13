Sportswear stolen from lorry at Stafford services on M6
- Published
A large amount of sportswear has been stolen from a lorry at motorway services on the M6.
The lorry driver reported 22 pallets were taken in the theft at Stafford services southbound.
It was believed it occurred between 22:00 GMT on Tuesday and 05:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
A red and white lorry seen parked behind the targeted vehicle at about 00:45 GMT on Wednesday was driven away at about 02:00 GMT.
At the same time, four individuals were spotted running in the direction of the nearby Roadchef restaurant.
Insp Tim Norbury, of Stafford Local Policing Team, said: "I know it is a worrying time for drivers concerned about their safety as well as businesses concerned about loss of goods.
"I would encourage drivers to park in well-lit areas, ensure security measures are in place in respect of vehicles and trailers and be alert."