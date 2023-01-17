Kidsgrove food hub helps vulnerable families as costs soar
A food hub in Staffordshire has seen a record number of people pass through its doors as families continue to feel the pinch of the rising cost of living.
More than 70 people regularly queue up daily at the Kidsgrove Food Hub and food disappears within four minutes, organisers have said.
It was set up a year ago and there is no voucher system, rather clients are encouraged to take what they need.
The food is provided by nearby shops.
"We are tackling the vulnerable people, elderly, young and families," said Dave Barber who runs the hub along with other Rotary Club members.
"They can come here, use the table to get food and get a drink."
People from Goldenhill, Tunstall, Sandyford and Alsager also attend the hub, "so you can tell it's needed," the 34-year-old from Abbey Hulton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In addition to this the group also runs a social supermarket. Prices start from £5 for 10 items.
All the money made in the shop goes back into the food hub.
Last October, the food hub's main worry for its clients was the increase in gas and electricity prices.
Mr Barber said: "They were concerned about whether they were going to be eating or heating. I could have honest to God cried for them."
The hub also works with local schools and other organisations.
For fruit, vegetables and bread, users are urged to take as much as they need, however limits are placed on some other items.
Any food waste is collected by a local farmer for animal feed, in a move that is not only helpful for the environment but also stops the hub buying costly food waste bins.
One food hub user, Barbara Harris said: "There are two types of people who come here, those who are lonely and those in need.
"I've been coming here for nearly a year. The hardest thing to do is put your feet through the threshold."
Kidsgrove Food Hub opens 11:00 to 13:00 GMT every weekday apart from Monday at Kidsgrove Labour Club.