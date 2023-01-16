Tattoo artist Christos Phitides sexually assaulted client in Knutsford studio
An international tattoo artist sexually assaulted a client by touching her inappropriately and asking if she "wanted any extra".
Christos Phitides, 32, was working as a guest artist at a studio in Knutsford, Cheshire, in August 2022 when the woman came in for a tattoo cover up.
Phitides spoke in a sexualised manner before assaulting her, police said.
He was given a suspended prison sentence and a 10-year sexual harm order at Chester Crown Court.
Phitides, of Blackford Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham, had previously admitted one count of sexual assault.
'Abused his position'
He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £2,000 victim compensation on 11 January.
The woman declined his offer and informed the manager of the shop what had happened when the appointment finished, Cheshire Police said.
Phitides was immediately told to leave, and within the hour, he had booked a return flight to Cyprus which was scheduled to leave the next day.
He subsequently sent a message to the studio effectively apologising and telling them to refund the payment for the tattoo to the victim and to take it out his wages.
He was arrested at Birmingham Airport on 15 June last year upon his return to the UK.
Det Con Andy Cole said the order meant he would not be able to work in any tattoo studio unsupervised.
"Phitides abused his position of trust as a tattoo artist and fled the country knowing full well what he had done but chose to avoid facing the consequences," he said.
"I would like to praise the victim in this case for coming forward and having to endure with what happened to her for more than two years without justice because of Phitides immediate actions after the incident.
"I would also like to thank the management of the tattoo studio for the support they have provided to the investigation."