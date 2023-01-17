Cause of fire at Leopard pub in Burslem remains unknown

The sceneLeonard Aubrey
Crowds gathered after the blaze tore through the building

The cause of a fire that ripped through a landmark Stoke-on-Trent pub a year ago remains unknown, said police.

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at The Leopard Hotel in Burslem last January, and some homes were evacuated.

Investigators were not allowed site access in the aftermath due to building safety concerns, preventing the cause from being identified, police said.

Four men arrested and bailed on suspicion of arson and burglary have been released.

Staffordshire Police confirmed no further action would be taken against the men.

The building sustained substantial damage

The pub was known as the place where in 1765 Josiah Wedgwood and James Brindley met to discuss building the Trent and Mersey Canal. It had been closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the force thanked the local community for its patience while part of Market Place and other areas were closed following the fire.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics