Stoke-on-Trent tower block demolition plans agreed
Ten council tower blocks are to be demolished and replaced with new homes over a period of 15 to 20 years in a bid to "meet the needs of tenants".
The Stoke-on-Trent City authority agreed the option over renovation at a meeting on Tuesday.
Replacement buildings in Hanley, Blurton, Stoke and Burslem will cost the authority up to £78m.
The 1970s-built blocks are no longer "fit for purpose", said a councillor.
Earmarked for demolition first are Pedley Court and Robinson Court, in Blurton, which should be redeveloped by 2028.
The local authority has said new homes will be found for residents, but some tenants and owners have blamed the council for letting the blocks fall into disrepair over the years.
Leaseholder Luke Barker, who lives in Pedley Court, said he had been left feeling "distraught" by the council's move.
His grandfather had moved into the block when new in 1974, he explained, and he had inherited the flat in 2012 when he had died.
"So it's more than just a home to myself and a lot of other people that live here, it's part of who we are really," he said.
There seemed to be a split, he said, with leaseholders wanting to stay in their properties but tenants on rental agreements "not too bothered".
But, he added, historical neglect of the block had contributed "massively" to depreciation, which would affect the saleable value.
City councillor Carl Edwards said: "It's my belief we can provide something absolutely fantastic, something beautiful, modern, efficient on that site for our city council tenants."
The original concrete tower blocks were designed and built in the early 1970s, he said.
"Clearly at the time, the designers and architects thought they were great modern buildings.
"But as time has gone by we've found issues with them and in fact the top floors in the buildings are unoccupied due to water ingress."
The consultation and design stage on the Blurton site starts this year, followed by other council tower blocks:
- Boundary Court, Brookfield Court and Forest Court, in Hanley, would be redeveloped by 2032
- Dibden Court, Penkhull Court and Southern Court, in Stoke, would be the next site
- The redevelopment of Arthur Cotton Court and Port Vale Court, in Burslem, would be completed by 2040, said the council
