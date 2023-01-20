At-risk veterans' charity bidding to buy premises in Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Published
A charity helping military veterans faces losing its home unless it can raise enough money to buy it.
The centre used by TRI Services and Veterans Support Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme is being sold by Staffordshire County Council.
The charity is campaigning to secure its future and has attracted the support of billionaire and local mobile phone entrepreneur John Caudwell.
The council said the charity had about six months to raise the money.
Leroy Francis, who served in the RAF for 26 years and has multiple sclerosis, said the service, which has been running for seven years, helped him get out of his home.
"It has given that sense of belonging and that sense of independence," he said.
"Without the centre I would not have been able to venture outside the confines of my home."
The charity said it also helped the wider community with its foodbank service.
"There's nothing out there that offers the same provision that we do," Geoff Harriman form the charity said.
"So it would have a massive, massive detrimental effect not just on individuals, but the families and that has a knock on effect."
Mr Caudwell said he would match public donations to help the charity buy the building.
"The veterans are obviously people who have dedicated their life to protecting ours and for them to come out of the forces and then be in a devastating situation for whatever reason is not acceptable," he said.
In a statement, the council said it recognised the valuable work the organisation did and has offered advice on finding alternative, more suitable accommodation.
The charity uses the premises rent free and will be allowed time to raise funds to buy the building, the council added.