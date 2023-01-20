Fourth teen arrested over New Year's Day Cannock crash
A fourth teenager has been arrested after a retired teacher was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day.
Joan Hill, 73, died at the scene on the A5 near Longford Island in Cannock at about 16:00 GMT.
A 17-year-old boy from the Walsall area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and aggravated vehicle-taking.
He remains in police custody, says Staffordshire Police.
Three males, two aged 15 and one aged 17, arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of the same offences, have been released on bail.
Staffordshire Police said earlier this month it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of police contact with two vehicles thought to have been involved in the crash.
The family of Ms Hill, from Rugeley, Staffordshire, said she would be "sadly missed by her devoted husband Terry, her loving son Matt, her grandchildren, brother, wider family and friends".
The four youths were also arrested on suspicion of attempted theft from a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary with intent to steal and theft from a person and arson.
