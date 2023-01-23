Stoke-on-Trent: New link road opens later to drivers
A new link road will open later in Stoke-on-Trent.
The £43m Etruria Valley Link Road, which connects the A500 at Wolstanton to Festival Park, will be ready for the evening rush hour.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said connecting sites in the Ceramic Valley Enterprise Zone to the road network would help unlock hundreds of jobs.
Built by Balfour Beatty, the council said it was "one the biggest transport infrastructure projects" in the area.
It features a new viaduct over the West Coast Mainline and Fowlea Brook, a new bridge over the Trent and Mersey Canal, and a roundabout which boasts a full-scale spitfire statue.
