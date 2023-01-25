Man charged with rape and grooming of teen in Congleton
A man has been charged with two counts of rape and one of grooming of a teenager in a Cheshire town.
Raheem Rahman, 22, was arrested on Monday following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted in Congleton.
The accused, of Andrew Mulligan Close, Tunstall, Staffordshire, has been remanded in police custody, Cheshire Constabulary has said.
He is scheduled to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
