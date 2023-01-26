Appeal lodged over Stafford asylum centre refusal
Plans to turn former student halls in Stafford into accommodation for asylum seekers could be revisited after an appeal to the planning inspectorate.
Stafford Borough Council turned down the proposals in July, despite a recommendation by council officers to approve it.
At the time the plans had attracted 250 objections citing concerns around safety and pressure on local services.
The local authority said an appeal had ben lodged by Serco.
The firm, which manages asylum seeker accommodation on behalf of the Home Office, had said there was "an urgent and increased need" for accommodation and the centre would be "highly regulated and inspected" with management staff on site around the clock.
Details released last year for the site on Weston Road outlined plans to use 171 room for urgent stays of up to four weeks and a further 310 bedrooms for more extended periods.
The government has come under fire for using hotels to house asylum seekers.
Stafford Welcomes Refugees had supported the application on the condition the "run-down" halls were made fit for purpose.
But Frances Beatty, the councillor responsible for economic development and planning, said at the time: "I think it was the wrong application, the wrong place."
Speaking about the appeal, she said: "We are very disappointed that Serco has lodged an appeal."
She said the council would defend its decision and would contact everyone who had been consulted about the original application.
A date for the appeal will be set if the planning inspectorate confirms and validates the appeal.
Serco has been approached for a comment.