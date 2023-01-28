Newcastle-under-Lyme seeks community heroes for anniversary
- Published
A borough will thank and honour some of its community heroes as part of celebrations to mark its 850th year.
Newcastle-under Lyme is seeking nominations, including for Young Hero and Lifetime Achievement awards.
The council's inaugural Newcastle Heroes awards includes a ceremony at the mayor's charity ball in March.
Council leader Simon Tagg said through the centuries the borough's success rested on the "spirit, skill and determination of its residents".
Applications can be made online by the closing date of 10 March.
The borough council said its Community Champion Award aims to recognise someone who has worked to support a local cause or the borough.
The Young Hero is open to nominations aged 14 to 21 who have made a significant contribution.
Mr Tagg added: "Our communities are the bedrock of this borough and they in turn rely on the people within them who give their time, energy and enthusiasm to make a difference to the lives of those around them.
"We want to recognise those people, thank them and publicise their stories to show others how it's possible for big things to grow from small beginnings."
The year-long celebrations will include the planting of hundreds of lime trees on a former golf course.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk