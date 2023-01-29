Girl seriously injured in Chesterton after being hit by vehicle
A woman has been arrested after a teenage girl suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a vehicle.
The 16-year-old was walking on London Road, Chesterton, near Newcastle-under-Lyme, at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said.
She was treated at the scene by paramedics before she was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.
A 56-year-old woman, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, was arrested over in connection with the collision.
