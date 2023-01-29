Fire at Tamworth home treated as arson attack
A fire at a home is being treated as an arson attack by police in Staffordshire.
The front door of the building on Kirtley, Tamworth, was set on fire using an accelerant at about 00:05 GMT, the force said.
The blaze then spread inside the home and the fire service was called after a witness saw flames and smoke.
No-one was hurt but police have not said if anyone was inside at the time of the blaze.
