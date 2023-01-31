Staffordshire parents 'frightened' by school cuts over rising costs
A Staffordshire academy says it must cut staff to deal with rising energy costs and "limited government support".
Biddulph High School has not confirmed how many of its 115 staff will be at risk and suggested all redundancies will likely be voluntary.
Local councillor Jill Salt, also a parent at the school, said parents felt "frightened" about the proposals.
Head teacher Elizabeth Robinson said the decision was made with a "heavy heart".
Staff and parents were informed by letter on Wednesday the school had entered a period of consultation over "proposed reductions".
An £80,000 in-year energy price increase, unfunded staff pay rises and ongoing post-Covid pressures necessitated the financial savings, the letter added.
"We are in the midst of an extremely challenging economic climate, and it is with a heavy heart that we have had to take this action for the future stability of the school," said Ms Robinson.
"We are hopeful that we can avoid compulsory redundancies and will work with staff and professional associations to offer opportunities, including positions elsewhere in the trust," she added.
The academy, which serves about 800 students between 13 and 18, is a member of the Potteries Educational Trust, which operates three other schools in the area.
The action was being taken amid "limited additional funding" from the government, despite "significant financial support" from the trust, the head teacher said.
She added; "These decisions are never easy ones to make, but with the support of the wider Potteries Education Trust and Academy leaders we will look at all possible ways to support staff affected by this decision".
'Wonderful schemes'
Ms Salt, who has one child at the Conway Road site and another due to start in September, told BBC Radio Stoke concerned parents had contacted her in her role as councillor.
"The parents that are most frightened, and I mean the word frightened, are the parents of SEND children that are really worried about the provision and support that might be lost," she said.
"There are 35 children at Biddulph High School that don't receive any additional funding from the local education authority for their SEND needs," she added.
"They have amazing things up there like an assistance dog and all sorts of wonderful schemes.
"I just think they might be forced into really difficult circumstances and cutting things that might now be seen as a luxury."
Services which were previously free, such as careers guidance and specialist pastoral support, now have to be paid for from internal budgets, the school said.
Ms Salt called for the town council to hold an extraordinary meeting on the issue.
