Half of closing Hanley DWP office staff redeployed
- Published
About half of staff at a government call centre that closed on Tuesday are moving sites or being redeployed.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said 74 workers out of more than 150 at the Hanley site, in Stoke-on-Trent, had agreed to the changes.
Other workers at the Stafford Street office had agreed to take voluntary redundancy, the government confirmed.
The DWP said the closure formed part of wider plans to modernise and streamline its estate.
These plans involved moving back office staff, with no impact on public-facing roles, the department added.
The government has previously said the closure of 13 sites by June would bring annual savings of £80-90m from 2028 onwards.
