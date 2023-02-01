Woman and three cats die in house fire in Rugeley
A woman and three cats have died in a house fire in Staffordshire.
Emergency crews were called to a property off Crabtree Way in Rugeley just after 10:45 GMT.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but a woman, in her 60s, and the three animals were found dead inside, Staffordshire Police said.
Officers remain at the scene and her next of kin have been informed, the force added. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
