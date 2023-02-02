New grants to improve Staffordshire young adults' mental health
More than £160,000 worth of grants has been made available for Staffordshire community organisations to help young adults with mental health conditions.
Community and voluntary groups have until 13 February to apply for grants of up to £20,000.
The project involving two NHS trusts forms part of the Community Mental Health Transformation Programme.
The money would have a "positive impact in a short space of time", said The Community Foundation for Staffordshire.
The Community Mental Health Transformation Programme in Staffordshire aims to change the way care and support for adults is provided through initiatives like self-referrals and the introduction of a single point of access for mental health concerns.
Staffordshire's Community Foundation said the cost-of-living crisis was "having a severe effect on community and voluntary groups" supporting adults with severe mental illness.
'So important'
Chief executive Steve Adams added: "We distributed £900,000 worth of grants last year to the same sector of society and saw the impact it made.
"This additional round of grants will have a further positive impact in a short space of time."
It is managing the grant project on behalf of North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust and Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Liz Mellor, director of strategy and partnerships at the combined healthcare trust, said the grant initiative "gives us even more chance to join up with local organisations".
Director for unplanned care and mental health for the Midlands partnership trust Lisa Agell-Argiles stated delivering successful programmes to support adults with mental health issues was "so important to make a better society".
