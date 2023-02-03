Crewe Alexandra Football Club plans large solar farm on car park
A football club has revealed plans for a 3,000-panel solar farm with the aim of becoming carbon negative in the future.
Crewe Alexandra said the panels would be installed above spaces at their existing car park on Gresty Road.
The club will borrow "a significant amount" of money to fund the scheme, but has not revealed how much.
The energy from the panels could power the stadium or be sold to bring in cash, director Tony Davison said.
He described the investment by the Alex as their "largest in more than two decades" and said the nearby community would benefit as well.
"It will improve the provision of electric car charging points in the area, which will be available for use by local residents," Mr Davison said.
A planning application has been submitted to Cheshire East Council and the club will hold a consultation event at the stadium on Saturday.
