Pandemic pressures squeeze doggy day care provision
A boarding service for pet dogs has said it has had to stop taking bookings due to overwhelming demand.
It comes as the Association of Dog Breeders says one in four kennels were forced closed during the coronavirus pandemic as people stayed at home.
But it is estimated more than three million UK households acquired a pet during the period, creating 17m pet-owning households nationwide.
Business Lola's House puts its brisk trade down to such factors.
Chloe Foster and Jack Fairclough opened their Burton-upon-Trent venture four months ago and say they are already fully booked as a growing pet-owning population seeks to travel again after the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
And with kennel places at a premium, they add they are even having to turn away potential customers.
"I don't think we realised how much demand there was," Ms Foster said.
Mr Fairclough added: "I think a lot of people got dogs during the pandemic and then when people had to go back to work, they're looking for a place for day care."
Since Covid restrictions eased, more people have also been considering giving up their dogs for adoption and animal welfare charities have identified a link with owners returning to work.
"We're getting about five inquiries in one day," Mr Fairclough said. "It's a lot of letting people down."