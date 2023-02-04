Artwork by community unveiled by Middleport canal
- Published
A mural designed and created by people in part of Stoke-on-Trent has been unveiled.
The artwork, which features handmade tiles with designs such as birds and barges, is by the canal in Middleport.
It was inspired by the coloured pottery of Clarice Cliff and other ceramic artists.
Vicki Gwynne, from Middleport Matters community trust, said the "lovely ceramic tilework and mural" was a tribute to the Potteries.
"It is there to give some pride in the community, to give something for people coming down the towpath around the canal to look at, admire and to smile about," she said.
School children who made tiles for the project at workshops would be able to recognise their designs in the future, she said.
"In years to come they'll always be here for them to know that they were part of creating this," she said.
Artist Rob Fenton was also part of the Middleport Links project and painted the mural on the wingwalls at the site at Mill Bridge.
"It's down on the canal-side, we've got the old mills, the heritage buildings behind us and it's just a splash of colour where you don't expect it," Ms Gwynne added.
Middleport Matters worked on the project with arts programme, Appetite, with funding from the Canal & River Trust.