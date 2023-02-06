Plans to replace derelict Stoke-on-Trent pub with supermarket
- Published
A derelict pub that has stood empty for several years is set to be knocked down amid plans to build a new supermarket.
The Bell and Bear in Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent, had been branded an "eyesore" by local residents after it was vandalised and fell into disrepair.
Council leader Abi Brown previously confirmed the council were pursing enforcement action against the owners.
The owner wants to develop the site into a supermarket and hotel, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
According to plans submitted to the council, the pub would be demolished to make way for an "appropriate regeneration scheme" on the gateway corner site into the town centre.
A further statement said conducting repairs to the existing building would cost £283,452 due to the poor and unsafe conditions.
An objection has also been submitted to the council, with neighbouring residents calling for regeneration work to save the building instead of demolition.