Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
- Published
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000.
Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling of his shop, Newcastle Convenience Store.
The 47-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for two years.
The shopkeeper, from Stonor Street, in the Cobridge area, was also ordered to pay £3,487 when he appeared before North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday.
Officers from Staffordshire County Council's trading standards service found the fake tobacco during two inspections in 2021.
Mr Mohammed was found selling packs of 20 cigarettes for £5 each when officers raided the shop, the council said.
"Illegal tobacco damages our communities and harms legitimate businesses and we will take action against traders who knowingly sell it, " said Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council.