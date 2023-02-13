Tribute to Valentina Cozma killed in fire at Stoke-on-Trent home
- Published
The family of a woman killed in a fire at her home have paid tribute to a "supportive and caring mother who tried to keep her family together".
Valentina Cozma, 40, was found in the house on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday afternoon.
Her ex-husband, Georgian Constantin, 42, also from Stoke-on-Trent, is wanted in connection with her murder, Staffordshire Police have said.
Post-mortem test results show she died from smoke inhalation.
Specially trained family liaison officers are continuing to support Ms Cozma's family as her sister appealed for help over her death.
"Vali was the person I could talk to about anything," she said.
"She offered me support whenever I needed it. She always tried to keep the family together.
"Being an older sister, she made sure we didn't lack anything, even if she didn't have a thing.
"She went through a lot of hard times, yet she never gave up. I am appealing for help from anyone who has details that could help in solving this case."
Detectives revealed on Sunday they believe Mr Constantin travelled to London from Stoke-on-Trent and asked people not to approach him but to call 999 immediately with his location.
The pair came to the UK from Romania in 2017. Police believe Mr Constantin also has links to Southampton.
They have been separated for about three years and share custody of their son, now aged 16, police said.
Emergency crews were were called at 15:10 GMT on Thursday to reports of a blaze in Campbell Road. Ms Cozma was confirmed dead at the scene.
Stoke commander, Ch Supt Colin Mattinson, said: "I know the local community are in shock that someone within their community has died in such awful circumstances.
"We know she was a quiet woman who was well liked among her neighbours having lived in the area for some years."
He also appealed to Mr Constantin as well as anyone who may be harbouring him to contact police.
"Running away is not the answer. Anyone found to be assisting an offender will be dealt with robustly as this is a serious crime," he added.
"A teenage boy has lost his mother, we need to secure justice for him, Valentina, and her wider family."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk