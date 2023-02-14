Murder arrest after woman killed in Stoke house fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman found dead in a house fire.
The body of Valentina Cozma, 40, was found inside her property on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, last Thursday. She died from smoke inhalation.
Staffordshire Police has taken the step of naming the detained man as her former husband, Georgian Constantin, 42.
The Stoke-on-Trent resident was arrested in London on Tuesday.
Ms Cozma's family had paid tribute to her the day before, describing her as "supportive and caring".
Det Insp Adrian Webb said: "We are grateful for the community's support during this investigation.
"Inquiries into Valentina's tragic death continue and we remain keen to speak to witnesses who may have relevant information or material which could support the investigation, such as CCTV or dash cam footage."
Emergency crews were called at 15:10 GMT last Thursday to reports of a blaze on Campbell Road.
Ms Cozma and Mr Constantin came to the UK from Romania in 2017.
