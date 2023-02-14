Convicted killer Alun Kyte guilty of historical sex offences
- Published
A convicted killer who murdered two women in the 1990s has been found guilty of sexually abusing a boy in the years before the attacks.
Alun Kyte, 58, lured the nine-year-old to his home in Staffordshire with the promise of toys before he attacked him.
The five-year campaign of abuse, which began in the 1980s, saw Kyte punch, choke, kick and taunt the boy.
He was convicted of several offences at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday and will be sentenced on 24 February.
Kyte is currently serving a life sentence, with a minimum term of 25 years, for the murders of two sex workers, 20-year-old Samo Paull and 30-year-old Tracy Turner.
Nottingham Crown Court was told how Kyte gave the boy 50p after the first assault and threatened his family after each further attack.
Prosecutor Ben Lawrence said the abuse spanned years and increased in violence with threats against the victim and his friends and loved ones if they told anyone.
"The violence and threats used by Kyte would be an obvious explanation as to why his victim felt unable to tell anyone at the time," he told the court.
Giving evidence, the victim, who said he had been choked at times until he became unconscious, was scared that Kyte would harm his family so he decided to "get it over and done with".
In his evidence, Kyte denied anything had happened or that the victim had ever been inside his house.
During cross-examination, the 58-year-old accepted he was capable of extreme violence but denied having harmed his victim.
But jurors found him guilty of four counts of indecency with a child, three of attempting to choke, two of indecent assault on a male, and two other serious sexual offences.
Appeal failure
In March 2000, Kaye was jailed for the murders of Ms Paull and Ms Turner.
Ms Paull met Kyte in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, in December 1993 and her body was later found near the M1 in Leicestershire. She had been strangled.
Ms Turner met Kyte at an M6 service station in March 1994 and her body was later found near Lutterworth, Leicestershire. She had also been strangled.
The former lorry driver failed in 2013 to reduce the 25-year minimum period he must serve.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk