Ceramics found in sunken ship to go on show in Stoke-on-Trent
Rare Staffordshire ceramics found inside an 1856 shipwreck are to go on display.
The Josephine Willis was transporting people from England to New Zealand 167 years ago but sank off the Kent coast.
The ship was also carrying a large cargo of ceramics. The recovered dinnerware and a toilet bowl go on show at Gladstone Pottery Museum next week.
The wreck site was recently granted protection by the government, meaning no more items can be removed from it.
A total of 70 lives were lost, including the captain Edward Canney, when the ship was in collision with the steamer Mangerton.
The ship foundered four miles (6.4km) south of Folkestone harbour and now lies in two parts on the seabed.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said the ceramics which will go on display had been gifted to its museums.
The complete toilet bowl has a back stamp revealing it was made by Staffordshire firm Armitage.
The recovered dinnerware was made by local firms Davenport, Longport and Charles Meigh & Son.
"We are extremely proud to be the custodians of this rare and historically fascinating collection of Staffordshire ceramics," said Councillor Lorraine Beardmore, cabinet member for culture, leisure, and public health.
"The new display at Gladstone Pottery Museum will be completely unique and provides an insight into the types of Staffordshire ceramics exported all over the world; even the ones that ended up at the bottom of the sea."
The items will be on show at the museum on Uttoxeter Road in Longton from 22 to 26 February.
Historic England has said the ceramics found on board included cups, plates and bowls with unknown patterns.