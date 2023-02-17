Staffordshire Police warning over catalytic converter thefts
Police are warning people to be on their guard after a spate of catalytic converter thefts in Staffordshire.
Devices were stolen overnight on Monday from VW vans inside industrial forecourts on Lowfield Drive, Wolstanton.
Patrols have been increased in the area, with officers appealing for information, CCTV and dashcam footage.
Those affected "face costly repairs and unwarranted hassle as a result of opportunists," officers said.
Staffordshire Police said a number of thefts took place between 19:00 GMT on Monday and 07:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Thieves are attracted by the precious metals contained in the devices, which are fitted in car exhaust systems to reduce emission of toxic gases and pollutants.
The force recommended drivers parked cars in well-lit and secure areas covered by CCTV.
It also said vehicle owners could mark catalytic converter with a unique reference number, which would allow police to identify them should they be stolen. .
"Additional locks and guards to the underside of vehicles can also be installed and can be sorted through car dealerships," a spokesperson said.
