Man in court accused of Stoke-on-Trent house fire murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his former wife who was found dead in a house fire.
The body of Valentina Cozma, 40, who died from smoke inhalation, was discovered inside her home on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on 9 February.
Georgian Constantin, who is 42, is also charged with making threats to kill.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.
