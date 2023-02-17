Stoke-on-Trent house fire murder-accused appears in crown court
A man accused of murdering his ex-wife in a house fire has been remanded in custody by a judge.
Georgian Constantin, 42, appeared at Stafford Crown Court earlier.
He was charged with murder after his former wife, 40-year-old Valentina Cozma, was discovered dead inside her home on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on 9 February.
Mr Constantin is also charged with making threats to kill and is due to return to the court on 17 March.
