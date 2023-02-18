Green light given for 'secret' Alton Towers attraction
Plans for a mysterious new attraction at Alton Towers have been given the go ahead by councillors.
The details have not been revealed and the Staffordshire theme park said it wanted to keep them under wraps to maximise enjoyment for customers.
The development was crucial to the park's recovery from the financial hit caused by the pandemic, the park said.
The popular Nemesis rollercoaster shut last year after entertaining thrill-seekers since 1994.
The park said it closed in November for renovation work until 2024.
A new 70m x 50m structure will be based in the south west corner of the resort, the proposal stated.
The main bulk of the building, which will be dark green to match the surrounding landscape, will be 20m (65ft) tall, and a queue to reach the attraction within it will be through existing woodland.
'Refresh offering'
It will also have a gift shop element, the park confirmed.
Alton Towers boss Francis Jackson addressed Staffordshire Moorland District councillors telling them the theme park had to "refresh its offering".
"Alton Towers is the UK's most popular and largest theme park, it is therefore an important generator of tourism - particularly in the Staffordshire area - and we are a major local employer," he said.
"It is vital that Alton Towers refreshes its offer in order to remain competitive and continue to attract visitors to allow for continued investment in the estate.
"Ongoing investment in attractions is even more important against the backdrop of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic."
He added that the park was excited to "bring something new to the resort".
Councillor Ben Emery confirmed councillors were as much in the dark as anyone else about what will go inside the new building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
"None of us know what's going on in there, because it's highly secretive," he said, adding that the park has "consistently delivered good, impressive, exciting rides that our children and ourselves have loved for many years".
