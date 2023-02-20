Emma Bridgewater coronation ware sees history continue

A pottery decorator adds details to a crown, during the production of hand-decorated pieces from the forthcoming King Charles III Coronation collection, at the Emma Bridgewater Pottery Factory in Stoke on Trent.PA Media
The commemorative pieces will mark the coronation of King Charles on 6 May

Work to create tableware marking the coronation of King Charles III is under way at a pottery firm with a history of products commemorating royal events.

Workers at the Emma Bridgewater factory in Stoke-on-Trent are busy making hand-painted plates, mugs and teapots.

The designs include sponge-printed motifs for which the brand is known, as well as lithograph transfers.

The factory previously made ceramics to mark the Queen's funeral and expects a big demand from collectors.

"It's very special - we have a longstanding history and tradition in the pottery industry of commemorative royal events," said Stephen Beeston, heard of production.

"We are expecting a big demand and probably, if history is anything to go by, with the events that we've marked before, it will account for a big part of what we're doing."

PA Media
The King and Queen Consort visited the factory in 2010
PA Media
The designs are hand-painted by workers in Stoke-on-Trent

The tableware will mark the King's coronation on 6 May.

King Charles has previously visited the factory on Lichfield Street during a trip with the Queen Consort in 2010.

The now Princess of Wales, Kate, also visited the pottery in 2015.

PA Media
The collection includes plates, teapots and half-pint mugs
PA Media
The factory is expecting a big demand from collectors

Mr Beeston said the royal family "held a very special place here in our hearts at Emma Bridgewater".

He added: "The pottery industry has a longstanding tradition producing commemorative ware that goes back probably to the mid-17th century.

"We have the heritage here, we have the expertise, and we're very proud to be associated with the royal family."

PA Media
The pottery previously made commemorative tableware to mark the Queen's funeral
PA Media
Mr Beeston said the pottery industry had a tradition of marking royal events

