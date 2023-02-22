Tamworth v Nuneaton game abandoned after violence breaks out
- Published
A non-league football match between local rivals was abandoned due to fan violence and racist and homophobic chants.
Tamworth FC were at home and beating Nuneaton Borough 2-0 when the seventh-tier Southern League Premier Division Central fixture was suspended.
Missiles were thrown in the crowd and there were reports of stewards being assaulted during Tuesday's fixture.
Tamworth FC have been contacted for comment.
The players were taken off the pitch and police were called before the match was abandoned.
Nuneaton Borough FC coach Jimmy Ginnelly said he felt "pretty fed up" with the behaviour.
"Last night we went to Tamworth, top-of-the-league clash with 2,000 supporters there," he said.
"There was so much chanting towards the dug out, towards the players, and you just think 'what the hell are we listening to here'?
"We get to half-time and we come in and we have had one or two complaints about the chanting reported to the referee.
"We come out second half, Tamworth score dead early and almighty chaos kicked off in the corner [between the] two sets of fans.
"Just throwing objects at each other. There was bricks, bottles, even batteries seemed to find their way over."
He added: "One or two [were] saying some players' parents and kids were in the top end, and they were getting really frightened for their safety."
Mr Ginnelly said he believed a "flashpoint" between fans in the sides' previous fixture, at Nuneaton's Liberty Way ground, had led to the disorder.
"There was awful chanting at the home game and I think the two sets of fans have continued it," he said.
He suggested stewarding problems and no police presence contributed to the clashes on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately last night, one of my opinions, and I'm sure Tamworth will think 'shut up Jimmy', but the stewarding was very poor," he claimed.
"We offered to take stewards with us to contain our Nuneaton fans but they didn't want us to take any. I'm not blaming them because I understand the price and I understand they wanted to do it themselves, but they got it quite wrong last night.
"There was no police in the ground at all, with over 2,000 people, a volatile local derby on a Tuesday night... It turned into chaos."
He added Nuneaton supporters "were not blameless".
Staffordshire Police said it sent officers to Tamworth town centre following "reports of emerging tensions between a minority of fans" about an hour before kick-off.
The force said it was later informed away fans had damaged a toilet block.
"Then, shortly after 9pm, we were advised that disorder was escalating inside of the ground and we attended to support the stewards, two of whom reported being assaulted," a statement said.
"It was further reported that flares and missiles were being thrown and a small portion of fencing was damaged."
Police added that one man suffered a non life-changing head injury after a fall.
Police review
When the game was abandoned, the force sent additional officers along with more from West Midlands Police.
Staffordshire Police said no arrests were made at the time but that it would "review" what happened and "work with the club and relevant football authorities as part of this investigation".
The statement added: "A number of suspects have already been identified as part of this work and we will be taking appropriate action."
It comes 14 months after Tamworth's game with Biggleswade was abandoned at half-time following alleged racist abuse.
