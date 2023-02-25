Stafford MP deselected one week after maternity leave return
The Conservative MP for Stafford, Theo Clarke, has been deselected.
Ms Clarke, who has represented the town since 2019, said she was "deeply disappointed" not to have been adopted as candidate by a constituency association committee.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the politician said she had faced abuse after announcing plans to take maternity leave.
She says she now intends to seek the support of rank and file members.
"Living at home in the new constituency and working here, I stood on a record of successfully bringing investment into Stafford such as millions for mental health services and crucial infrastructure," Ms Clarke said on Friday.
She added: "Our town will soon see investment from the Levelling Up Fund and the Shared Prosperity Fund is already transforming the town centre with the Shire Hall due to fully reopen soon.
"I tirelessly campaigned for these wins, they will make a difference and make Stafford an even greater, better place to live, work and raise a family."
Ms Clarke, the niece of former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, was elected as MP for Stafford in 2019 with a majority of more than 14,000 during Boris Johnson's landslide victory.
'Very disappointed'
The constituency boundaries of her current seat are being revised to take in more rural areas to the west of the town ahead of the next general election.
Her deselection comes less than a week after the new mother returned to Parliament on 20 February, having spent six months on maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter.
In December last year, she revealed she had received dozens of phone calls from angry constituents who had berated her for taking time off.
She added: "I have only returned from maternity this week and I have been very disappointed by the abuse that I have received since I announced I was having a baby.
"The selection committee have made their decision and it is my full intention to go the membership."
