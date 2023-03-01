Thousands raised for Chesterton bus firm after vandalism
More than £16,000 has been raised to help a bus repair firm after vandals caused £20,000 of damage.
Reliance Bus Works, in Staffordshire, a "small hobby business", had been operating for 23 years before vandals smashed windows at the site in January.
Business friends set up a fundraising page which amassed more than £5,000 of a £20,000 target in 24 hours.
Owner Martyn Hearson said he was very grateful to people who had gone "above and beyond" to help them.
"We're pretty much back to where we were before it happened," he said.
"It's taken about £15,000 in about five weeks to get there.
"We really had no income in the next month so it's been a bit hard, but thanks to the unbelievable generosity of people... people went above and beyond to help."
Business friend Matthew Reynolds, who said he had taken his vintage buses and coaches to the firm in Chesterton for about 20 years, set up a fundraising page to "rebuild this amazing business and help out some amazing people".
"Institutions like this need to be kept alive, to keep our passions and love of vintage transport alive," he posted.
Some vehicles were from the 1950s and probably more than 60 panes of glass had been broken in the incident on 8 January.
The firm has posted updates on the repairs it had been carrying out since.
"All but one of the buses affected in the vandal attack have received attention and in some cases are now, overall, better than they were previously," he said.
Through money and materials that had been donated, Mr Hearson said they had received about £20,000 in total,
"We've spent most of it replacing and repairing customers' vehicles as that was the priority," he said.
"We've had the bulk of the cost back, but nothing can compensate for it happening and the inconvenience.
"We've been overwhelmed, but it's a relatively happy outcome."
Staffordshire Police said four teenagers, one aged 13 and three aged 14 and all from Newcastle-under-Lyme, had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and later released under investigation.
