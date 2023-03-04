Staffordshire charity reaches target for new therapy horse
A charity that helps children with disabilities has reached its goal of raising £12,000 to buy a new horse after the death of one of its animals.
Parklands Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) in Middleton, Staffordshire, said Welsh Cob, Sam, had an "enormous impact" on children.
Fundraising started after his death in October and £6,000 from an unnamed celebrity took the RDA to the total.
The charity said it had since been searching for the right replacement.
Sam, who had supported children and young people with autism, Down's syndrome and mental health conditions for the past six years, died after a sudden illness.
'Hunt goes on'
Alison Ramseier, who runs the school, said given the role Sam played, his replacement must be assessed before being purchased.
"We've got the money, we just need to find the right horse now," she said.
"Prices have just rocketed and people are buying them unseen which we can't do as we must assess the horse first.
"We thought with the cost of living, prices may go down but we're struggling to find any."
She thanked people for their donations and said the charity would not be able to get another animal if it had not been for everyone's help.
"We can't say who the person is that gave us £6,000, they wish to remain anonymous, but it helped us get over our total."