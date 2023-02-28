Biddulph café ordered to remove free food outside its door
A café has been ordered to remove free food for cash-strapped families from outside its premises, after falling foul of council rules.
The Green Tree House Food Club and Tea Room, in Biddulph, Staffordshire, also operates as a social supermarket.
Staffordshire Moorlands council said the café would need to apply for a pavement licence for furniture.
The authority added at no time had it advised the café it had to stop giving donations.
At the social supermarket, customers can pick up 10 items of food, toiletries and household essentials for £5.
Free surplus food donated by Sainsbury's and Morrisons had been left outside the café, but that now had to stop after a visit from the district council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Operator Amanda Beech said: "We can put it inside the shop but that means that people have to come into the shop in front of other people and that might make them feel uncomfortable and we didn't want that.
"We just wanted people to be able to walk past and just pick up and go so nobody noticed them, because there is a lot of stigma around this subject."
A district council spokesperson said it had contacted the café in response to a complaint received from Staffordshire County Council relating to tables and chairs being left out on the pavement.
