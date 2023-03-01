Cadet of the year: 'I want to break the stigma of teenagers'
A teenager who was named cadet of the year for the Midlands has said he wants to challenge stereotypes of young people.
McKenzie Foulkes, 16, from Tunstall, has been volunteering with St John Ambulance since he was five years old.
He aspires to one day be a paramedic.
"I do want to break the stigma of teenagers sitting in their rooms or going out causing trouble because there are so many young people out there doing amazing things," he said.
St John Ambulance accepts children from age five onto its "Badger" programme and 10-17-year-olds are able to join its cadet group.
"From a young age I wanted to be a paramedic," said McKenzie.
"It was a no brainer at the time, my mum signed me up for Badgers and I never looked back."
St John Ambulance said it has about 1,600 cadets who last year provided 45,700 hours of lifesaving first aid and care alongside adult St John volunteers.
"We have cadets who have used their first aid skills to help people in extraordinary situations from seizures in schools, head injuries at football matches, a chain saw injury to helping someone who had fallen off a horse amongst other urgent first aid scenarios," said the charity's chief executive, Martin Houghton-Brown.
"I am extremely proud of all of the finalists and indeed of all our young people across St John."
McKenzie was recognised by judges alongside young people from across the UK.
He said he felt inspired to continue making a difference after his award and work towards his future career.
"I've had my heart set on it for so long and I'm so ready and eager for my journey to start as a paramedic," he said.
