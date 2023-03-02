Newcastle-under-Lyme man jailed following strangulation law change
- Published
A man has been jailed following a conviction under an overhaul of the way the law considers strangulation.
Ryan Kiff strangled, attacked and dragged his victim by her hair in November last year, police said.
The 28-year-old, of Newcastle-under-Lyme, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and assault of a person, thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.
He was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Count to two years in prison.
Non-fatal strangulation was made a specific offence on 7 June last year as part of the government's Domestic Abuse Act changes.
It followed concerns that perpetrators were avoiding punishment as the act could often leave no visible injury, making it harder to prosecute under previous legislation, police said.
The Staffordshire force was called to the scene in Newcastle-under-Lyme at about 12:00 GMT on 24 November following reports a woman was being attacked, the court heard.
PC Josh Taylor said: "Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Staffordshire Police so we are pleased that Kiff pleaded guilty to these offences and has been sent to prison for them.
"We will continue to pursue charges of this nature in future cases as appropriate."
He said the conviction was one of the first involving a case that had been investigated by the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk