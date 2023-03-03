Stoke-on-Trent: Council officers to blame for statue blunder, probe finds
- Published
A council's investigation has found its officers were responsible for the demolition of a sculpture.
The 'Capo' red brick statue of Burslem-born potter and entrepreneur Josiah Wedgwood had stood in Festival Park in Stoke-on-Trent since 2009.
It was reduced to rubble last month during works to expand the Marina Way roundabout in the park.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council has now announced plans to restore the monument.
The probe, ordered by council leader Abi Brown, found council officers acted "without proper authorisation" and did not follow protocol when giving instructions for the statue to be removed.
The local authority said contractor Galliford Try had "no culpability" in the incident.
"This event was deeply regrettable and I want to offer apologies on behalf of the council," said city director Jon Rouse.
He added: "We will ensure that in future no decision can be made about any significant work of public art in the city without a proper consideration of its cultural and social value, and without adherence to a proper process, including public engagement."
Councillor Brown said: "I'm really pleased to say that despite the severe damage, we have engaged specialists to help us assess and agree how best to reconstruct the statue."
Following the blunder, the former deputy leader of the council, Daniel Jellyman, resigned from his post stating he had been involved in "poor decision making".
A timeframe for when the statue's restoration will be completed has not yet been confirmed but a consultation is set to take place to decide on its new location.
