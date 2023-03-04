Pilot injured as aircraft crashes into Kingswinford road
A pilot has been hurt after a plane crashed into a road in Kingswinford in the West Midlands.
Emergency services cordoned off the Kidderminster Road A449 following the incident involving a light aircraft at about 14:20 GMT on Saturday.
The pilot managed to escape the wreckage having only suffered minor injuries and no one else was involved, Staffordshire Police said.
The Civil Aviation Authority is leading the investigation, the force added.
Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.
